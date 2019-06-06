Safeguard gains made under IMF programme, Phillips urges

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Leader of the Opposition People's National Party (PNP) Dr Peter Phillips says the proposed body to oversee and safeguard the gains made under the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme needs to be put in place now.

He argued that in a few months Jamaica will no longer be monitored under Fund agreements and every effort must be made to ensure that fiscal discipline remains a feature of governance.

Speaking this morning at the opening of the Jamaica Social Stock Exchange in downtown Kingston, Dr Phillips said Jamaica will face a major challenge over the next few months and years as the country will have to convince the world that without an IMF agreement we are prepared to manage our fiscal accounts and our financial affairs with prudence with wisdom.

“We cannot afford to lose decades in the future as we did in the past by running up expenditure that are either misdirected or taking no account of our ability to repay,” he was quoted as saying in a release from his party.

He said the Opposition is eagerly waiting to hear the specific arrangements that will be put in place regarding the fiscal oversight structure and its composition that was proposed to safeguard the gains that began under the last PNP administration.

“What will be put in place to guarantee the independence and the transparency of the oversight body in the management of the country's accounts?” the Opposition leader questioned.