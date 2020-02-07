Safer Internet Day 2020 summit slated for next Tuesday
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Hundreds of students from high schools across the island are expected for a Safer Internet Day 2020 summit hosted by Flow Jamaica on Tuesday, February 11 at Merl Grove High School in Kingston.
According to Flow, the summit will tackle issues of cyber-bullying, privacy, mental health and other social issues that have arisen from the proliferation of the internet and social media usage.
The telecommunication company said students from select high schools will make presentations on assigned topics followed by a panel discussion with social influencers and representatives from the Jamaica Constabulary Force, UNICEF and Flow.
Other stakeholders within the space will also be in attendance at the event, Flow said.
Flow Jamaica said it will also lead local celebrations through a series of visits to primary schools throughout the month of February.
