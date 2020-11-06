Sagicor Foundation donates PPE to UWI nursing students
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Sagicor Foundation recently donated personal protective equipment (PPE) to nursing students at the University of the West Indies to complete their clinical studies, which is the practical component of their training.
According to a statement from the foundation, over 800 medical protective gear were donated to executive members of the UWI Nursing Students' Association (UWINSA) yesterday, at the institution's School of Nursing.
The foundation said the donation included 300 surgical masks, 60 medical gowns and 500 non-latex gloves.
Noting that the students' role in the health sector is critical, Mark Chisholm, Sagicor Foundation director, said he was happy that the foundation was able to assist the students and wished them success in completing their clinical studies.
“With health being a primary focus of the Sagicor Foundation, we are tremendously pleased to be able to assist these nursing students complete a very crucial part of their professional and educational journey. These students are our future healthcare professionals and we want to ensure that they remain safe, especially during this time with the ongoing global health pandemic,” Chisholm said.
Aaron Lawrence, president of the UWINSA and fourth year nursing student, shared that the COVID-19 pandemic has severely impacted the students' finances and has limited their ability to purchase the medical gear for themselves.
