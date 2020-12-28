Sagicor Foundation gives Christmas cheer to children at adopted schools

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Hundreds of children from three schools in the Sagicor Foundation Adopt-A-School programme received Christmas gifts as part of a special tour of the schools during the week leading up to the Christmas holidays.

According to a statement from the foundation, the newly adopted schools for the 2020/2021 school year are Cornwall Gardens Basic School in Montego Bay, St James; Beeston Spring Early Childhood Institution (ECI) in Whitehouse, Westmoreland; and Sligoville Early Childhood Institution in St Catherine.

The schools' administrators scheduled the students on a shift system in order to adhere to the current health protocols. Each student received two gifts – an educational and a fun-themed toy.

The early childhood institutions were adopted by the Sagicor Foundation following a nomination and assessment process, as well as through consultations with the Early Childhood Commission (ECC).

Renovation work will be carried out at the schools in 2021 with the aim of enhancing the schools' physical infrastructure through the expansion of classroom spaces and addition of sick bays, as well as roofing, lighting, bathroom, kitchen and play area upgrades. Much-needed learning material and resources will also be provided, helping schools to become compliant with ECC standards

Michelle-Ann Letman, Corporate Social Responsibility manager, Sagicor Group Jamaica, shared that the Adopt-A-School programme is one of the core initiatives for the Sagicor Foundation, adding that the gifting initiative was done to help in spreading joy and the Christmas spirit during the holiday season.

“It is a joy to see the happiness of the children when they receive their gifts. It has been a very difficult year for everyone, including the children, and so it is a pleasure to give back to them and to bring them cheer for the holiday,” she said.

Taneisha Poyser McKnight, Principal, Beeston Spring ECI, expressed gratitude to the Sagicor Foundation for the engagement with the children.

“The students, teachers and the school community are so happy for this. I am happy that the children were able to receive something special for the holidays, which reminds them that they are special and loved. I am very grateful,” she said.

The Sagicor Foundation said it adopts three new basic schools each year and provide much-needed renovation upgrades to help schools achieve certification and deliver positive learning outcomes.

In October, the Foundation officially handed over completed renovation work at the 2019/20 adopted schools – Petersville Early Childhood in Whitehouse, Westmoreland; Prime Time Early Childhood Institution in Denbigh, Clarendon; and St Peter Claver Infant School on Waltham Park Road in Kingston.