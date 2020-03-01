Sagicor Foundation recycles 600lbs of plastic bottles after Sigma

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Sagicor Foundation recycled approximately 600 pounds of plastic bottles after this year's staging of the Sagicor Sigma Corporate Run on February 16.

According to a statement from the foundation, a total of 13,416 bottles were collected at the annual Run/Walk/Wheel event at Emancipation Park, through a partnership with Recycling Partners of Jamaica Limited (RPJL), the Foundation's Go Green Project team.

Sigma Run Race Director Gina Harrison said the 'Go Green Team' is an effort by Sagicor to lead by example and be responsible about minimising its impact on the environment.

“This is so remarkable because at its core, Sigma Run is about supporting the well-being of our society and we can't do that without being conscious about the work we must do to protect our environment. Each year we are happy to have committed volunteers who are willing to painstakingly collect and retrieve as many bottles as possible,” she said.

The 2020 staging of the Sagicor Sigma Run, which saw some 26,000 persons participating, raised a record-breaking $55.3 million for three charitable causes: the Bustamante Hospital for Children, Savanna-la-mar Hospital and Clifton Boys' Home.