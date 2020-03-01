Sagicor Foundation recycles 600lbs of plastic bottles after Sigma
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Sagicor Foundation recycled approximately 600 pounds of plastic bottles after this year's staging of the Sagicor Sigma Corporate Run on February 16.
According to a statement from the foundation, a total of 13,416 bottles were collected at the annual Run/Walk/Wheel event at Emancipation Park, through a partnership with Recycling Partners of Jamaica Limited (RPJL), the Foundation's Go Green Project team.
Sigma Run Race Director Gina Harrison said the 'Go Green Team' is an effort by Sagicor to lead by example and be responsible about minimising its impact on the environment.
“This is so remarkable because at its core, Sigma Run is about supporting the well-being of our society and we can't do that without being conscious about the work we must do to protect our environment. Each year we are happy to have committed volunteers who are willing to painstakingly collect and retrieve as many bottles as possible,” she said.
The 2020 staging of the Sagicor Sigma Run, which saw some 26,000 persons participating, raised a record-breaking $55.3 million for three charitable causes: the Bustamante Hospital for Children, Savanna-la-mar Hospital and Clifton Boys' Home.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy