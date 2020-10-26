Sagicor Group announces appointment of new group chief investment officer

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Sagicor Group Jamaica today announced that as part of the strategic changes in its investment management operations, Sean Newman has been appointed executive vice-president and chief investment officer for Sagicor Group Jamaica effective November 1, 2020.

Newman, who comes to the role with over 20 years’ experience in international asset management covering many asset classes, the most recent of which was emerging market debt with a focus on Latin America & the Caribbean, is expected to spearhead Sagicor’s further penetration into international markets.

The company disclosed that Newman will assume responsibility for the Group Treasury & Asset Management Division as well as Sagicor Investments Jamaica Limited, with the heads of both divisions reporting directly to him. He will also give attention to broadening the Group's investment offerings to its various client groups and strengthening the Group's research capability. He will also play a significant role in planning the overall strategic direction of the Group’s future investments, Sagicor said.

“Sean is a well-qualified Jamaican professional and an amazing addition to our team. I expect that he will add tremendous value and a wealth of experience to our robust investment and treasury teams,” said Sagicor president and CEO Chris Zacca. “At Sagicor we are constantly reviewing our operations to ensure that we deliver superior client experience and shareholder value. Sean’s extensive work on an international level will be a tremendous benefit in that regard.”

Prior to joining the Sagicor Jamaica team, Newman spent 14 years with GE Asset Management in Stamford CT, USA and for the last seven years was an executive and senior portfolio manager with US trillion-dollar global fund managers, Invesco in Atlanta, GA, USA.

Newman earned a BSc degree in management and accounting from the University of the West Indies in 1994 and his MBA from Howard University in 1998.