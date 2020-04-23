Sagicor Group implements new measures to support team members during COVID-19
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Sagicor Group Jamaica has implemented a number of measures to support the safety and morale of its employees during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
In a statement today, the company announced that along with the hosting of a series of online team engagement activities, it has also established a COVID-19 internal task force, which has executed protocols for the safety and protection of its team members, clients and other stakeholders.
The company also noted that during one of its regular webinar sessions, it utilised the services of a psychologist to provide stress management guidance to employees. That was followed up by another session which gave people a platform to raise questions and concerns about the COVID-19 virus.
President and CEO of Sagicor Group Jamaica, Christopher Zacca said the company is committed to protecting the physical, mental and emotional well-being of its staff.
“One of our key priorities is the welfare of our team. I want to assure you that the leadership of this company values your well-being and safety. These are unprecedented times but Sagicor remains such a strong force because of you; and we know that by supporting each other during this time, we will continue to be strong,” he said during a webinar session with employees.
Zacca also encouraged other organizations to prioritise the holistic well-being of their teams during the pandemic, to mitigate the potential for long-term physical and mental impact brought on by the health risks and restrictions.
The company has also implemented a special loan facility for employees through its subsidiary - Sagicor Bank, as well as the early payment of salaries in March and the provision of salary advance options.
