Sagicor Life awards health care providers for excellence in service delivery
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Sagicor Life Jamaica says it has awarded 10 health care providers in the Clarendon, Manchester and St Elizabeth region for excellence in client service delivery and industry best practices.
Sagicor said the recognition awards, presented during a cocktail ceremony at the Golf View Hotel in Mandeville recently, acknowledged pharmacies, medical facilities and doctors who are partners with Sagicor Life for the acceptance of health cards. The company noted that they were also recognised for being valued ambassadors of the Sagicor brand.
According to Sagicor, the awardees are Ultimate Eyecare, Consolidated Health Services, Southcoast Pharmacy, Far-More Pharmacy, St Bess Pharmacy and Imperial Optical. The company said medical doctors Dr Oswald Dunn, Dr Ushari Gudapati, Dr Lincoln Little and Dr Steve Mullings were also awarded.
Executive Vice President in the Employee Benefits Division at Sagicor Life, Willard Brown, in congratulating the awardees, noted that they have proven themselves to be exceptional partners and displayed a commitment to ensuring seamless processing of clients' healthcare needs.
“At Sagicor, we always want to show our appreciation for those who have stood by our side. This event is our way of saying thank you for being a valuable partner. Even as we are committed to the delivery of high quality insurance packages and excellence in service, we are dedicated to building on the strong partnership we have nurtured with you over the years,” he said.
