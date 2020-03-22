Sagicor Life implements measures in response to COVID-19

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Sagicor Life Jamaica has implemented with immediate effect measures to help clients cope during the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Among the measures is the granting of an additional 30 days grace period for life insurance clients to pay premiums. Premium payments can be made online using Client Web, a free and convenient platform that also enables policyholders to receive pay-outs electronically. Online payments can also be made using Paymaster and Bill Express online services. Clients may also pay premiums using bank transfers, standing orders and salary deductions.

Executive vice president, Sagicor Life Jamaica Individual Life, Mark Chisholm, said the company wishes to assure clients that it remains committed to responding to the needs of the population at this time. He reminded clients that full benefits remain intact, in the case that someone should succumb to complications related to COVID 19.

Executive vice president, Sagicor Life Jamaica Employee Benefits Division, Willard Brown said health insurance clients, meanwhile, will now be able to receive up to three months' supply of maintenance drugs when they fill prescriptions, which is an extension of 60 days on the previous restrictions. This extension applies only to medication for the most commonly seen chronic illnesses.

Health insurance clients also have up to 90 days to submit insurance claims for the reimbursement of payments.

These claims can be submitted through a broker or a Sagicor Employee Benefit Service representative for processing.

Sagicor Life is also reminding clients that they may utilize the platform eLife, an automated electronic insurance application system, launched last year to allow the purchase of coupon life insurance, critical illness and investment-type policies online. Clients can opt to buy up to $5 million in coverage online without the need for a medical certificate.

Clients who wish to get more information or make transactions on their policies can reach out to the company's 24/7 contact centre, utilize Live Chat online, or send an email to info@sagicorja.com.