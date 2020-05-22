Sagicor Life in Mandeville distributes COVID-19 packages to vulnerable, needy

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Financial advisors and administrative team members of the Sagicor Life Jamaica Mandeville branch took to their respective communities recently with packages of food items, toiletry and masks for distribution to vulnerable and needy residents.

The company said some 45 team members delivered packages to the elderly and others who are facing financial constraints, worsened by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, in communities in Manchester, St Catherine, St Elizabeth and Clarendon.

Senior branch manager at Sagicor Life in Mandeville, Dale Greaves Smith said the team was moved to contribute as they took note of the growing need in their communities and the increasing negative impacts of COVID-19 on the economy, resulting in job losses, and the inability of people to provide for their basic needs.

“We are a team that takes very seriously our company's mantra which speaks to serving the communities in which we operate, and this is one of the ways we saw where we could give service. This is a very difficult time for many persons and it's important that we lead by example in doing what we can to help,” she said.