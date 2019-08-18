Sagicor Life launches health insurance plan for small businesses
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Sagicor Life Jamaica is offering a new health insurance plan which it says is specially designed for companies with five to 30 employees.
Launched in July, Sagicor FIT, responds to a unique challenge that small companies face in affording health insurance for their employees, by providing improved budget management, low impact of high or unpredictable claim costs and manageable premium increases for renewal of plans, the company said in a release on Sunday.
Portfolio Manager, Employee Benefits Division, Sagicor Life, Karen Smith-Reid, said that Sagicor FIT reflects a commitment by the company to support the small enterprises sector and to respond effectively to the needs of its clients by providing tailored and affordable health insurance plans.
“We recognised that small companies and their employees were at a disadvantage particularly as it relates to affordability of premiums, which was a constraint for companies and employees,” Smith-Reid explained.
She noted that the Sagicor FIT selection of benefits, included in six insurance package options, offers the flexibility to balance affordability and coverage, with the opportunity to choose a suitable package.
“…health insurance can make a life-saving difference and we want to ensure we offer a range of options, so everyone can benefit,” Smith-Reid added.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy