Sagicor Life launches health insurance plan for small businesses

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Sagicor Life Jamaica is offering a new health insurance plan which it says is specially designed for companies with five to 30 employees.

Launched in July, Sagicor FIT, responds to a unique challenge that small companies face in affording health insurance for their employees, by providing improved budget management, low impact of high or unpredictable claim costs and manageable premium increases for renewal of plans, the company said in a release on Sunday.

Portfolio Manager, Employee Benefits Division, Sagicor Life, Karen Smith-Reid, said that Sagicor FIT reflects a commitment by the company to support the small enterprises sector and to respond effectively to the needs of its clients by providing tailored and affordable health insurance plans.

“We recognised that small companies and their employees were at a disadvantage particularly as it relates to affordability of premiums, which was a constraint for companies and employees,” Smith-Reid explained.

She noted that the Sagicor FIT selection of benefits, included in six insurance package options, offers the flexibility to balance affordability and coverage, with the opportunity to choose a suitable package.

“…health insurance can make a life-saving difference and we want to ensure we offer a range of options, so everyone can benefit,” Smith-Reid added.