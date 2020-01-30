Sagicor Sigma Corporate Run registration closes tomorrow
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Registration for this year's Sagicor Sigma Corporate Run closes tomorrow, Friday January 31.
According to Sagicor, with a target of $55 million, the Sagicor Foundation has selected the Clifton Boys' Home, Savanna-la-Mar Hospital and the Bustamante Children's Hospital as this year's beneficiaries.
To register, large corporate teams can have a minimum of 100 participants and contribute of $90,000; small corporate teams can have between 31 and 50 members and contribute $55,000; while non-corporate teams can have between 10 and 20 participants and make a contribution of $25,000. Individuals will contribute $1,500 to register.
Interested parties are being encouraged to register online at www.sagicorsigmarun.com or contact the Sagicor Sigma Run Secretariat, located on the ground floor at the Sagicor Life Head Office, 28-48 Barbados Avenue in New Kingston.
The Sigma Run Secretariat can also be reached via email at SGJSigmaSecretariat@sagicor.com or via telephone at (876) 936-7980-2.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy