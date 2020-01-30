Sagicor Sigma Corporate Run registration closes tomorrow

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Registration for this year's Sagicor Sigma Corporate Run closes tomorrow, Friday January 31.

According to Sagicor, with a target of $55 million, the Sagicor Foundation has selected the Clifton Boys' Home, Savanna-la-Mar Hospital and the Bustamante Children's Hospital as this year's beneficiaries.

To register, large corporate teams can have a minimum of 100 participants and contribute of $90,000; small corporate teams can have between 31 and 50 members and contribute $55,000; while non-corporate teams can have between 10 and 20 participants and make a contribution of $25,000. Individuals will contribute $1,500 to register.

Interested parties are being encouraged to register online at www.sagicorsigmarun.com or contact the Sagicor Sigma Run Secretariat, located on the ground floor at the Sagicor Life Head Office, 28-48 Barbados Avenue in New Kingston.

The Sigma Run Secretariat can also be reached via email at SGJSigmaSecretariat@sagicor.com or via telephone at (876) 936-7980-2.