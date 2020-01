Sagicor Sigma Corporate Run registration closes tomorrow

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Registration for this year's Sagicor Sigma Corporate Run closes tomorrow, Friday January 31.

According to Sagicor, with a target of $55 million, the Sagicor Foundation has selected the Clifton Boys' Home, Savanna-la-Mar Hospital and the Bustamante Children's Hospital as this year's beneficiaries.

To register, large corporate teams can have a minimum of 100 participants and contribute of $90,000; small corporate teams can have between 31 and 50 members and contribute $55,000; while non-corporate teams can have between 10 and 20 participants and make a contribution of $25,000. Individuals will contribute $1,500 to register.

Interested parties are being encouraged to register online atwww.sagicorsigmarun.comor contact the Sagicor Sigma Run Secretariat, located on the ground floor at the Sagicor Life Head Office, 28-48 Barbados Avenue in New Kingston.

The Sigma Run Secretariat can also be reached via email atSGJSigmaSecretariat@sagicor.comor via telephone at (876) 936-7980-2.