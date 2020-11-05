Sagicor kicks off 'Bank on Wheels' tour in Spalding

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Sagicor Bank Jamaica will this month roll out its 'Bank on Wheels' tour, a first of its kind initiative in the region which aims to deliver banking services to underserved and underbanked communities across the country.

The bank said the tour will start in Spalding, Clarendon and will be open for business between 10:00 am and 2:30 pm daily.

The mobile unit will be stationed at the Spalding Library starting Monday, November 9, where community members and others in and around that vicinity will be able to access a range of services, including opening of accounts, making deposits or withdrawals, and carrying out debit and credit card services, the bank said.

It noted that the unit will be in Clarendon for six months and will also visit Frankfield and other surrounding communities, before adding additional locations across the island.

Sagicor Bank CEO, Chorvelle Johnson Cunningham, said the initiative represents a strategic move by the bank to find innovative solutions that will increase access and help people achieve positive financial outcomes for themselves and their family.

She explained that the initiative will be particularly beneficial to people who are experiencing reduced access to banking services due to recent changes in the banking sector.