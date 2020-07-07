Sagicor offers five per cent cash back for groceries, back-to-school
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Sagicor Bank Jamaica announced today that it's offering a cash back incentive to new and existing Mastercard credit cardholders this summer, with customers receiving a five per cent rebate each time the card is used for groceries and back-to-school expenses.
The Summer Savings campaign, as it is called, started July 1 and will run until September 13.
The bank explained that credit card users will see the cash back applied to their statement at the end of the month. For the first month, up to August 10, the rebate will only apply to groceries, while that for the second month, from August 11 to September 13, will apply to back-to-school expenses only, including books, uniforms and other school supplies, as well as university and college tuition.
Sabrina Cooper, vice-president for cards and payment at Sagicor Bank, said the promotion is the bank's way of saying “thank you” to clients for their support.
“It is a very challenging time now, so we wanted to give back in a meaningful way. Being able to save on expenses, especially for groceries and school, I know is something many persons are looking forward to and we are excited to be doing this campaign,” she said.
There is no minimum spend required to be able to benefit from the promotion, Sagicor said.
