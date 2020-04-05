Sagicor reduces property listing fees, investment arm lowers online trading charges

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Sagicor Property Services (SPS), the property management and real estate arm of Sagicor Group Jamaica will be reducing its listing fees.

This the company says is to help Jamaicans save and have more income at their disposal, in light of the effects of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“We understand that this is a difficult time for people financially and we want to assist Jamaicans to further tap into the earning potential of their properties during this period. This fee reduction is our show of support to property owners, and our way of helping to stem the gravity of the effects of the global pandemic on their lives,” Wayne Robinson, assistant vice president, Sagicor Property Services said.

Under the revised fees, the cost to list a property for sale will be reduced from five per cent to 3.5 per cent; while the cost to list a development scheme will fall to two per cent. For rental properties, which generally have a rental fee charge of one month's rent, the cost to list will see a 20 per cent reduction.

While noting that he anticipates that Jamaicans will still be listing properties on the market, Robinson said SPS' aim, at this time, is to alleviate the potential pinch it may have on the pockets of property owners and ensure they have additional income to save. He assured top notch service through SPS and said his team stands ready to assist all clients in the real estate market navigate this trying period.

“We wish to assist Jamaicans in making the most out of their investment properties; Our hope is that persons will be able to tap into the latent funds this discount will generate and maximize its benefits,” he said.

The reduction comes in effect in April and will run until May 2020.

Meanwhile, Sagicor Investments has reduced its online trading fee to 0.5 per cent for clients who have an established online trading account with the Jamaica Stock Exchange's (JSE) online traders' platform – Jtraderpro.

The fee reduction is aimed at encouraging market activity during the COVID-19 containment efforts.

“Our aim is always to help Jamaicans create, grow or preserve wealth even during this period. We wish to encourage our clients, some of whom may be at home now, to utilize the Jtraderpro platform to learn more about trading and how they can earn,” Kirk Brown, manager - stockbrokerage, Sagicor Investments said.

Prior to this announcement, Sagicor Investments' clients would pay 0.75 per cent in online trading fees. The online platform allows approved investors the ability to buy and sell securities (stocks) in real time.