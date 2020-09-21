Sagicor to award 50 in Community Heroes Awards

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Sagicor Group Jamaica has disclosed plans to honour 50 Jamaicans who exemplify and embody the spirit of volunteerism, charity, kindness and selfless service to others as part of its 50th anniversary celebration.

In a statement today, the group said the 50 will be recognised and rewarded in its inaugural Community Heroes Awards initiative.

President and CEO of Sagicor Group Jamaica, Christopher Zacca said the awards are intended to give back to people in the communities where the group operates, while celebrating everyday heroes who go above and beyond to help others.

“Now more than ever, with the global health crisis of the COVID-19 pandemic affecting all of us, I believe the awards are timely and much-needed, as a reminder that even amidst one of the greatest challenges we are facing as a people; there are so many heroes among us, playing their part in giving back, helping others and being selfless in their service,” Zacca said.

According to Sagicor, the Community Heroes Awards is open to the public for nominations. Those eligible are Jamaican citizens, 10 years and older. The awards are for individuals only; established and registered charitable organisations are not eligible.

“The 50 successful Community Heroes will be awarded $50,000 each and will be highlighted on the company's social media platforms,” the group said.

“[Winners] will be selected based on the information provided by their nominator and must clearly demonstrate and articulate the nominee's commitment and dedication to giving back as well as exhibiting courage/bravery through selflessly performing acts of kindness for the benefit of others,” it added.

Said Zacca: “I am very enthused and excited about the awards and I am looking forward to seeing the stories of the nominees and learning more about them because here at Sagicor Jamaica, our company is founded and built on a culture of giving back and that started from day one with our Founder, R Danny Williams”, so when we can reward others who believe in charity that is something really special for us."

Further details on the awards and how to nominate a community hero is availabe on the company's website: sagicor50.com/communityheroesawards