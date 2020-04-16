Sagicor to manage tourism workers pension fund; Gov't hands over $250m
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Tourism Minister, Edmund Bartlett says the Government has handed over $250 million of the $1 billion committed to the Tourism Workers Pension Scheme to newly-selected fund manager, Sagicor Jamaica Limited.
“The long awaited Tourism Workers Pension Scheme has reached another milestone. We can now announce that we have an investment manager, which is Sagicor and finalising arrangements with a fund administrator,” the minister said.
Bartlett said he is currently awaiting approval from the House of Representatives in regards to the regulations, which will pave the way for the scheme's implementation, once industry workers return to their jobs.
“The well-being of our workers in the industry remains a priority for us at the Ministry of Tourism. We are forging ahead with this scheme because we want to ensure that after the coronavirus has passed, the pension programme will be in place,” he added.
According to the ministry, the pension scheme is a defined contributory plan supported by legislation and will require mandatory contributions by workers and employers.
The Tourism Workers Pension Scheme is designed to cover all workers ages 18-59 years in the tourism sector, whether permanent, contract or self-employed.
The ministry noted that this includes hotel workers as well as persons employed in other tourism sub-sectors such as craft vendors, tour operators, red cap porters, contract carriage operators and workers at attractions. Benefits will be payable at age 65 years or older.
The Ministry of Tourism is providing $1 billion to seed the fund, so that immediate benefits can accrue to qualified pensioners, who have met the vested period of five years.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy