Saharan Dust could affect power supply

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaica Public Service company (JPS) says that the Saharan Dust plume could have an impact on the reliability of power supply, as well as on customers' usage.

In a statement released today, JPS's VP for Energy Delivery, Blaine Jarrett explained that the settling of the dust on the power delivery infrastructure could lead to power outages.

“The heavy dust represents an increase in contaminants on the system, which can result in short-circuit conditions – especially if we have light rain,” he explained.

The VP said the company has been monitoring the situation and has intensified its maintenance activities to ensure limited disruption in power supply to customers.

“However, in the event of power outages, JPS teams are on standby to respond as quickly as possible to restore service to affected customers,” he said.

A second wave of the Saharan Dust is currently making its way across the Eastern Caribbean and is expected to impact the island this weekend.

In the meantime, JPS urged customers to monitor their electricity usage during this time and stay indoors.

“With the higher temperatures, it is likely that more persons will be using their fans and air conditioning units, and going into their refrigerators more frequently. We encourage you to use what you need as efficiently as possible,” Jarrett said.

The power company also indicated that persons with solar panels may see a drop in the power produced by these panels as the Saharan Dust has reduced the impact of the sun's rays.

“This could result in these customers taking more power than usual from the grid. In light of this, the JPS VP, Energy Delivery is urging even more self-monitoring by customers,” the statement said.