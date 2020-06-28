Saharan dust to remain across Jamaica till Tuesday

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Meteorological Service of Jamaica is reporting that the second plume of Saharan dust, which has been affecting the island since yesterday, is expected to remain across Jamaica until Tuesday.

At the same time, a weak trough is expected to remain across the island over the next few days, while windy conditions are expected to persist across the south coast into tomorrow due to the presence of a low-level jet stream.

The Met Service also said a tropical wave is approaching the eastern Caribbean.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected over sections of south-central and western parishes tomorrow.

Three-day forecast starting Tuesday

Tuesday: Mainly sunny and Hazy morning. Isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms across sections of central and western parishes.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy morning with possible isolated showers across eastern parishes. Widely scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms mainly across sections of northern and south western parishes.

Thursday: Partly cloudy morning. Isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms mainly across western parishes and hilly inland areas.