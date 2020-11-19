Sales clerk freed of attempting to rob policeman
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Twenty-five-year-old Tedroy Reid, a sales clerk of a Kingston address, was today freed in the Corporate Area Criminal Court of assault and attempting to rob a policeman.
The policeman testified that on October 7, 2015 while waiting to board a bus at North Parade, Kingston, the accused approached him from behind and demanded his smartphone which he was using.
The policeman testified that he felt something hard sticking in the right side of his back and came to the conclusion that Reid had a gun or a knife while demands were being made to hand over his phone.
A struggle ensued between the two resulting in the policeman pulling his service pistol which he used to bring the situation under control. He then arrested Reid and took him to the Central Police Station where he made a report.
However, Reid's attorney, Peter Champagnie QC, argued that his client did not attempt to rob the policeman, but simply tapped him on his back to ask him the time.
Champagnie suggested in cross-examination to the policeman that the location where the incident happened was a busy thoroughfare and the policeman had not heard what his client was asking.
During the course of the trial it was borne out that Reid neither had a gun nor weapon of any kind and sought to explain to the policeman upon his arrest that it was a genuine misunderstanding.
At the end of the trial, the judge found the accused not guilty as a number of doubts had arisen in the policeman's testimony.
