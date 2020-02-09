Salmon's 7-wicket haul puts Scorpions on brink of victory

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) — Debutant off-spinner Pete Salmon's seven-wicket haul put champions Guyana Jaguars on the ropes, as Jamaica Scorpions closed in on their first win of the Regional Four-Day season here Saturday.

On yet another poor day for batsmen when 16 wickets tumbled, Scorpions marginally came away with the better of the exchanges to be favourites to win the fourth round contest heading into Sunday's final day at the National Stadium here.

Resuming on 50 for three, Scorpions were dismissed for 184 with Nkrumah Bonner holding the innings together with an invaluable unbeaten 57, while veteran left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul picked up six for 50.

Set 182 for victory, Jaguars collapsed for the second time in the game and were tottering on 155 for nine at the close, still requiring a further 27 runs for victory with the last pair of Permaul (20 not out) and Keon Joseph (five not out) at the crease.

It was Salmon who put Scorpions on top, scything through the Jaguars' innings with a destructive spell of seven for 56.

Wicketkeeper Anthony Bramble top-scored with a brisk 31-ball 32 but no other specialist batsman reached 20 as the hosts declined from 48 for one at tea, losing eight wickets for 107 runs in a disastrous final session.

Salmon prised out Chandrapaul Hemraj (13) early with the score on 16, the left-hander caught chest high at first slip by Jermaine Blackwood attempting to hit out.

Captain Leon Johnson (19) and Tagenarine Chanderpaul (12) then put on 33 for the second wicket as Jaguars pushed their noses in front at the break but when both fell in the first two overs following the resumption with just one run added, the innings was plunged into strife.

First, Chanderpaul found himself trapped on the crease and was adjudged lbw to Salmon to the fifth delivery after the break and two balls later in the next over, Johnson played down the wrong line and was lbw to off-spinner Jamie Merchant.

Left-hander Vishaul Singh (0) and Chris Barnwell (12) both perished lbw to Salmon as four wickets fell for 13 runs to leave the innings in ruin at 62 for five and Jaguars needed a 47-run stand between Bramble and Ramon Reifer (13) to stem the tide.

Bramble slammed five fours and was beginning to tilt the balance his side's way when he was deceived by a brilliant delivery from left-arm spinner Patrick Harty and bowled.

His dismissal was one of four wickets to fall for 21 runs to leave Jaguars on the brink of defeat on 130 for nine but Permaul partnered with Joseph in a last wicket stand so far worth 25, to offer a ray of hope.

Earlier, Bonner was the difference between Scorpions and total collapse, hitting five fours off 123 balls in 2-¼ hours. He put on 46 for the seventh with Derval Green (19) and 45 for the ninth with Merchant whose 26 came from 29 balls with five fours.