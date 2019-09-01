Sameer Younis was a nation builder committed to positive values — Phillips

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Leader of the People's National Party (PNP) Dr Peter Phillips is expressing sadness at the passing of businessman Sameer Younis OJ who died earlier today.

“He was more than an accomplished and successful businessman, he was also a man who dedicated his life to public service to advance the development of Jamaica, especially in relation to the Capital City, Kingston,” Dr Phillips said of Younis, who served as president of the Jamaica Chamber of Commerce and the Jamaica Manufacturers Association.

“As president of the Jamaica Chamber of Commerce and the Jamaica Manufacturers Association, he served for several terms with diligence. He never wavered in contributing to a number of other organizations and ventures. As a leader in business he was an advocate for positive values and respect for law and order,” said Phillips.



“He lived his beliefs and the Jamaica benefited from his efforts.” Dr Phillips added.

His life was, above all, dedicated to nation building, and even with his special focus on business and developing Kingston, he unflinchingly assisted in projects and programmes to move the wider Jamaica forward.

“On behalf of the PNP, I extend condolences to his family, friends and colleagues.” Dr Phillips said.