Samuda condemns robbery of trade centre building

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Labour and Social Security, Karl Samuda has condemned Saturday morning's robbery of the Creative Craft Plus building on Hanover Street in Kingston.

“This form of criminal behaviour is not just callous, but a blatant attack on the disabled community who are among the most vulnerable in our society," Samuda said in a statement.

He urged people with information to come forward and assist the police so that those responsible can be held accountable for their actions.

The trade centre, which employs and trains people who are blind and visually impaired, specialises in chair caning as well as wicker furniture making and repair.

In the meantime, Samuda reminded members of the public to reach out to people with disabilities and show care and support where possible.