Samuda describes as false reports of hunger strike at prison

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of National Security, Senator Matthew Samuda, says reports of a hunger strike at the St Catherine Adult Correctional Facility are false.

In a statement released by the Department of Correctional Services, Samuda described the reports in the media as “rumours and unfortunate mischief making”.

“I have instructed Deputy Commissioner of the Department of Correctional Services, Dr Marc Thomas, to invite representatives of INDECOM and the Office of the Public Defender to visit the institution, undertake independent investigations, and inform the public of their findings urgently,” Samuda added.

“The relevant investigative arms of the State will be mobilised and their pronouncements are expected to dispel the misinformation in the public domain,” the minister said.

