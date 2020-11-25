Samuda endorses Floyd Morris' nomination to Committee on Rights of Persons with Disabilities
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Minister of Labour and Social Security, Karl Samuda, has assured Dr Floyd Morris that he fully endorses his nomination as candidate to the United Nations Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD) for the 2021-2024 period.
"When you look at your history and resume, as well as the things you have done over the years, you can rest assured that I am fully behind you," Samuda said.
Samuda was speaking during a courtesy call by Dr Morris at the Ministry of Labour and Social Security yesterday.
Samuda further stated that the other candidates will have to come good to beat Dr Morris based on his list of accomplishments.
Dr Morris has served as state minister and president of the Senate. He successfully completed his PhD in 2017, and continues to work and advocate on the behalf of the disability community.
Dr Morris who is visually impaired, said that if elected as a member of the committee, he will build on the existing foundation of the UNCRPD, to assist member states in reconditioning their thinking and attitudes towards persons with disabilities, in order to see them as capable of making decisions for their own lives and contributing to national development.
"It is about pushing the disabilities agenda. We recognise that a significant portion of persons with disabilities are excluded from the labour force and this has a negative impact on a country's Gross Domestic Product. We need to get them integrated into society so that they can get meaningful employment," Dr Morris explained.
The elections of candidates for the UNCRPD will take place on November 30, 2020.
