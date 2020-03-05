Samuda issues guidelines for COVID-19 preparedness

KINGSTON, Jamaica – As the country prepares for the possible threat of COVID-19, the Ministry of Education is instructing parents and guardians of children who exhibit flu-like symptoms to keep them home, instead of sending them to school.

Minster with oversight for education, Karl Samuda, said this morning that if the virus reaches the island, exams would also have to be postponed.

“We have advised that any child or anyone within the household, but certainly the children, if they show flu-like symptoms it is better for them to stay home than to go to school, and that is one serious precaution that we have implemented so far,” Samuda disclosed at a meeting of the National Disaster Risk Management Council at Jamaica House.

He added: “We are preparing for the second stage of the PEP, and so we will be having discussions with those folks. If anything occurs overnight and surprises us we will have to take precautionary measures.” Noting that the ministry has been collaborating with the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Samuda said they will be adhering to the procedures already in place by that ministry.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education will be issuing funds to schools across the island to purchase hygiene products in preparation for the possible threat of COVID-19.

Samuda said that each school will be provided with $30,000 to $50,000 for the purpose of procuring items such as soaps and sanitizers.

He was responding to Prime Minister Andrew Holness disclosing that the budget might have to be realigned to deal with the threat of COVID-19.

Racquel Porter