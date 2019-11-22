Samuda orders report on Pembroke Hall teacher, student confrontation

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister with responsibility for Education, Youth and Information Karl Samuda has ordered an investigation into an incident in which a teacher at the Pembroke Hall High School allegedly threatened a student with physical harm.

The incident, which was captured on video, went viral on social media yesterday. It captures the teacher telling the student “mi wi murder yuh inna dis… that's a promise”.

Samuda said he is reminding teachers employed in the public education system that they are expected to act with professionalism and decorum while conducting classes, notwithstanding challenges dealing with difficult and / or uncooperative students.

“The behaviour displayed is unacceptable. It has no place in our schools,” Samuda said.

Noting that teachers have a daily influence on the lives of children and are held to high standards, the ministry said they're required to serve as strong role models and demonstrate ethical behaviours as they interact with students, colleagues, parents and others.