Samuda orders report on Pembroke Hall teacher, student confrontation
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister with responsibility for Education, Youth and Information Karl Samuda has ordered an investigation into an incident in which a teacher at the Pembroke Hall High School allegedly threatened a student with physical harm.
The incident, which was captured on video, went viral on social media yesterday. It captures the teacher telling the student “mi wi murder yuh inna dis… that's a promise”.
Samuda said he is reminding teachers employed in the public education system that they are expected to act with professionalism and decorum while conducting classes, notwithstanding challenges dealing with difficult and / or uncooperative students.
“The behaviour displayed is unacceptable. It has no place in our schools,” Samuda said.
Noting that teachers have a daily influence on the lives of children and are held to high standards, the ministry said they're required to serve as strong role models and demonstrate ethical behaviours as they interact with students, colleagues, parents and others.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy