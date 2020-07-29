Samuda promises quality education in new school year

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Education, Youth and Information Karl Samuda says that based on extensive research the government believes that quality education can be provided for all students in the new school year.

He said that this is possible with a blended education approach that allows for all students to benefit from meaningful and appropriate learning experiences.

The ministry's approach, he said, features a mix of: online instruction, interactive television programmes provided through the E-Homeschool Network carried by Ready-TV, the Public Broadcasting Corporation of Jamaica (PBCJ) and the Jamaica Education Television, as well as printed learning packages or kits and face-to-face instruction.

“Over 20,000 of our teachers have already received training on virtual instruction through the Jamaica Teaching Council. The blended approach will ease some of the demand for additional teachers and classrooms given the physical distancing requirements. Schools will be able to craft the approach that best suits their needs. However, this will be guided by parameters set out by the Ministry,” Samuda said.

He was addressing Parliament yesterday.

Balford Henry