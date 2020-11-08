Samuda 'saddened' at constable's murder

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of National Security, Senator Matthew Samuda, says he is saddened at last night's murder of a police constable in Clarendon.

The constable, who was killed at an illegal party, has been identified as Kirkland Plummer.

“This is a disturbing trend which must be halted. My thoughts and prayers are with your family and the entire [Jamaica Constabulary Force],” Samuda tweeted.

Head of the Manchester police Superintendent Gary Francis told OBSERVER ONLINE that an investigation comprising the Major Investigation Division and the Manchester police is underway into the incident, which occured in Harwood, just over the border of Manchester and Clarendon, about 9:40 pm.

Francis said the officer had responded to loud explosions at the party, and subsequently disarmed a gunman.

He called for assistance but the patrons in the party hurled stones and shot him, and he succumbed to his injuries.

