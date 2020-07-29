Samuda says gov't procuring 100,000 laptops for schools

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The government is in the process of procuring over 100,000 laptops and tablets for the most vulnerable students in schools.

“As preparations are made for the reopening of the schools, one thing is clear: We will have to rely more heavily on technology. Our schools are now requiring that students have access to a dedicated tablet, or a laptop, for computer-based learning,” Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Karl Samuda, said yesterday.

“As a Government, we recognise that not all children will have access to these devices. That is why we are in the process of procuring over 100,000 laptops and tablets for our most vulnerable students,” he said while making his contribution to the sectoral debate in the House of Representatives.

“We have commenced the procurement for 77,000 tablets for students up to grade 9, and 25,000 laptops for students from grades 10 to 13. These devices will be distributed on a phased basis, beginning in late August,” he noted.

Samuda pointed out that a Bring Your Own Device Policy has been approved and will be communicated to schools during this week.

“This will allow parents to purchase computers based on provided specifications. Students will also have access to the ministry's textbooks and additional content through these devices. E-Learning Jamaica continues to deliver 25,000 tablets to our teachers,” he added.

The new school year is scheduled to start on September 7 with a phased re-entry of students.

Balford Henry