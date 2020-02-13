Samuda upbeat about PEP 2020 exams

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Education Minister Karl Samuda says he is confident about this year's Primary Exit Profile (PEP) examinations, which 39,561 students will sit, beginning on February 25 with the ability test.

“I have every reason to feel encouraged based on all I've heard and exposure to the professionals who are responsible for this, that our children will do just fine, I'm looking forward to their performance over last year because we have engaged certain facilities and techniques...I'm satisfied that our students will respond in a positive way,” he said today at a press conference at the ministry's at Heroes Circle headquarters.

This is the second administering of the examination since it was introduced last year, amidst misgivings from the public.

On March 19 and 20 students will sit the performance task exam, in language arts, and mathematics, followed by the curriculum-based test on April 23 and 24 in language arts and science, and mathematics and social studies.

Samuda said timetables and verification lists have been distributed to primary institutions.

The ministry says presiding examiners and invigilators started training on February 3, across all regions and will end by February 21.

Additionally monitors are being recruited to support the ministry's core personnel.

Alphea Saunders