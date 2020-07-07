San Francisco holds off restaurant, bar openings

CALIFORNIA, United States (AP) — San Francisco is holding off on reopening indoor restaurants and outdoor bars because of continued coronavirus infections.

In Santa Clara County, officials plan to open hair and nail salons after receiving permission from the state to do so. Despite the different tactics in reopening, health officials from both San Francisco Bay Area counties pleaded with the public to keep wearing masks and stay away from others.

The counties have been among the most aggressive in battling the pandemic. But like other communities nationwide, the counties are seeing increasing hospitalizations and infections.

California on Tuesday reported more than 6,000 newly identified cases and 111 deaths.