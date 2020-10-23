Sandals Foundation funds breast cancer screening for 100 rural women

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Sandals Foundation has doubled its funding to the Jamaica Cancer Society, making it possible for 100 women in rural communities to get their mammogram screenings.

Since 2017, and as part of its 'Women Helping Others Achieve' (WHOA) initiative, the Sandals

Foundation has worked very closely with the Jamaica Cancer Society to fund screenings for 50 women annually.

Heidi Clarke, executive director at the Sandals Foundation says the move is part of efforts to increase the number of women who have access to the life-saving services.

“Last October, we made a commitment to double the number of women who are able to get their tests done. Early detection saves lives, and it was important for us to do what we can to increase the number of screenings which can be critical to an early diagnosis,” Clarke said.

The foundation said the fight against breast cancer requires education, access to information and healthcare services.

These tests, Clarke said, “Will empower women to make informed decisions about their healthcare, their families, their future and their lives.”

Marilyn Williams, manager of the St Ann and St Mary branch of the Jamaica Cancer Society said the beneficiaries will include people who are referred by doctors and independent women who visit the society needing help.

“It's very challenging for a lot of the women who visit us because many of them have no money. Some do not have a job and they'll spend their last dollar taking a taxi to come to us in hopes that we can do the necessary tests to find out what that lump is they are feeling in their breasts. This funding will rescue many,” Williams said.