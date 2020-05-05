Sandals Resorts International offers $500,000 to each MP for COVID-19 response

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Sandals Resorts International (SRI), through its chairman Gordon “Butch” Stewart has donated $500,000 to each of the 63 Members of Parliament currently serving in the House of Representatives.

The announcement was made in today's sitting of Parliament by Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

“I want to announce that the SRI, through its chairman Mr Gordon “Butch” Stewart is making a contribution to the COVID-19 effort by giving to each Member of Parliament a grant of $500,000,” the prime minister announced to loud applause from those gathered in the House.

The prime minister then spoke how this grant will be handled.

“This grant will be used under the strict rules of the provision of care packages for people in your constituencies,” Holness said.