Sandals closing March 30 to May 15, 2020 to safeguard health of guests and team members
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Sandals Resorts International says it is closing all Sandals and Beaches Resorts for the period March 30 to May 15, 2020 in a move to safeguard the safety and health of its valued guests and team members in the wake of the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
In a statement over the signature of Sandals founder and Chairman Gordon “Butch” Stewart, the resort chain described the decision as difficult, but said it will use the time to make further enhancements to its resorts, “so that we will continue to surpass your expectations and provide you with the luxury-included vacation you so well deserve”.
“Therefore, we will not be able to accept new arrivals as of March 23, 2020. We also want to alleviate any additional worry you might have about your upcoming vacation. Our dedicated team will be reaching out to you personally to assist with rescheduling your future plans. This way, you can spend less time trying to reach us and more time with your loved ones,” Stewart said.
“The Caribbean is resilient. We have always come back better, stronger and more passionate than ever. We promise this time will be no exception,” Stewart added.
“When the time is right, you can trust us to be here, ready to welcome you back with open arms and a warm smile. Soon come back,” he said.
