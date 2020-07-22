Sandals to enter St Vincent market
THE leadership of Sandals Resorts International will be signing an agreement today to operate in St Vincent and the Grenadines.
Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves made the announcement today while speaking on NBC Radio.
Gonsalves will speak more on the agreement at a signing ceremony at the now-defunct Buccament Bay Resort later today.
There has been speculation since 2017 that Sandals Resorts International was looking to set up shop in St Vincent and the Grenadines.
The speculation was spurred after images emerged showing an apparent meeting between Sandals officials, including Chairman Gordon “Butch” Stewart, and representatives of the Vincentian government, led by Gonsalves.
The exact nature of the discussions at that time was not communicated publicly.
St Vincent and the Grenadines is keen to increase its current stock of hotel rooms to boost its tourism potential and encourage greater use of the Argyle International Airport.
The largest hotel on the mainland, Buccament Bay Resort was closed due to financial problems.
Gonsalves said the process was a long one and involved many stakeholders; however, it has now borne fruit.
