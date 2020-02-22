Sanders warns Russia, Trump scoffs as new meddling charges hit US election

WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) — Bernie Sanders on Friday warned Russia not to meddle in the Democratic presidential race, as Donald Trump angrily dismissed assertions that Moscow was again seeking to boost his election chances.

Trump has come under fresh fire for removing US intelligence chief Joseph Maguire, replacing him with a loyal partisan with no direct experience in the field, days after Maguire's staff told lawmakers that Russia was again interfering in a US election to support Trump.

Sanders, a self-described socialist who is leading the race for the Democratic nomination to challenge Trump in November, told reporters that US officials briefed him "about a month ago" of efforts to interfere in the 2020 race.

"Unlike Donald Trump, I do not consider (Russian President) Vladimir Putin a good friend. He is an autocratic thug who is attempting to destroy democracy and crush dissent in Russia," Sanders said in a statement.

"I don't care, frankly, who Putin wants to be president," he added. "My message to Putin is clear: stay out of American elections, and as president I will make sure that you do."

His comments came moments after The Washington Post reported that US intelligence told Sanders that Russia was seeking to help his campaign.

The form of assistance was unclear but Sanders has suggested that Russia could be behind belligerent online remarks by his professed supporters that have drawn condemnation from other candidates.

"They're trying to cause chaos, they're trying to cause hatred in America," Sanders told reporters in California.

An exhaustive report by former FBI chief Robert Mueller found that Russia backed Trump's 2016 campaign, including by manipulating social media, but did not find that the campaign colluded with Moscow.

Trump has showed irritation at any suggestions he won because of Russia. Speaking at a rally in Las Vegas, Trump said he had heard a "rumour" that "Putin wants to make sure I get elected".

"Wouldn't he rather have, let's say, Bernie?" he said.

He earlier tweeted that accounts of Russian support were a "hoax" and "misinformation campaign" by Democrats "who still have been unable to, after two weeks, count their votes in Iowa," which held the first contest among candidates.

In Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the allegations were "like the usual paranoid announcements, which unfortunately will multiply as we get closer to the election".

"Of course, they have nothing to do with the truth," he said.