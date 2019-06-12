Sangster Airport, MoBay Convention Centre making inroads in business travel market — Bartlett
ST JAMES, Jamaica — Minister of Tourism, Edmund Bartlett, says both the Sangster International Airport and the Montego Bay Convention Centre have been helping Jamaica to make huge inroads in the business travel market.
Bartlett said the situation is further boosted by the fact that a number of quality hotels are also in close proximity to both facilities.
He argued that the country is not only a global force in the business travel market but “we can now make a solid push” for elite and high-end travellers.
“The Sangster Airport has been more than proving its worth as it continues to set records in terms of visitor arrivals,” Bartlett pointed out.
“Business travellers for the most part like to find everything as close as possible to their liking, so having the Convention Centre and some of our top hotels within striking distance of the airport is a major plus and certainly sets us apart from our regional competitors,” he added.
The business travel industry is estimated to be worth US$1.3 trillion, and is expected to grow by nearly 10 per cent by 2025.
In the meantime, the Sangster Airport has been named the Caribbean's leading airport for the 11th year in a row by the World Travel Awards (WTA).
“We have been doing a lot of infrastructural upgrade where this airport can be compared to any of the quality airports worldwide,” explained the airport's Chief Executive Officer Rafael Echevarne.
“We are also honoured to be named the Caribbean's leading airport. This prestigious award validates our ongoing efforts to deliver world-class service and showcase Jamaica's rich culture,” he said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy