Santa Cruz councillor COVID-19 positive

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — Councillor for the Santa Cruz Division, Christopher Williams (JLP), has tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Mayor of Black River and chairman of the St Elizabeth Municipal Corporation confirmed the report in a telephone conversation with the OBSERVER ONLINE early this morning.

"He (Williams) got back the positive test result yesterday morning," said Sangster.

The Mayor said the municipal corporation's offices had been closed and a sanitisation exercise was set to take place later today.

Garfield Myers