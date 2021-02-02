'Santo' charged with shop-breaking and larceny
MANCHESTER, Jamaica — A man has been arrested and charged with shop-breaking and larceny after he allegedly broke into a business place in Manchester on Saturday, January 9.
He has been identified as 22-year-old Ricardo Palmer, otherwise called 'Santo', of Manchester Road in the parish.
According to the police, about 9:45 pm the accused allegedly cut the mesh to the side of the building and gained entry. He then reportedly stole several items.
The police said the incident was reported and investigations led to the arrest of Palmer. The police said he was subsequently charged.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy