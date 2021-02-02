'Santo' charged with shop-breaking and larceny

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — A man has been arrested and charged with shop-breaking and larceny after he allegedly broke into a business place in Manchester on Saturday, January 9.

He has been identified as 22-year-old Ricardo Palmer, otherwise called 'Santo', of Manchester Road in the parish.

According to the police, about 9:45 pm the accused allegedly cut the mesh to the side of the building and gained entry. He then reportedly stole several items.

The police said the incident was reported and investigations led to the arrest of Palmer. The police said he was subsequently charged.