Saturday operations resume at Portmore Tax Office

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) says it will resume Saturday operations at its Portmore Tax Office beginning this Saturday, February 6.

The agency said operations will resume from 10:00 am – 4:00 pm, with the usual tax services that are offered on weekdays.

However, TAJ said, passport services provided by the Passport, Citizenship and Immigration Agency (PICA) will not be facilitated during its Saturday operations, as TAJ makes the necessary accommodations to efficiently manage its service spaces during the COVID-19 pandemic.

TAJ said the decision to reinstate its Saturday operations, was in anticipation of the increased demand for customer support and service during the usually busy tax season period.

The Tax Authority urged customers to cooperate with the instructions of security personnel at its locations, to form an orderly line and maintain the recommended social distance of at least six feet.

TAJ said the necessary COVID-19 safety protocols have been implemented for the safety of its staff and clients.

Failure to comply may result in TAJ having to take additional steps to ensure the safety of waiting customers.

TAJ also reminded customers that several of its services can be accessed online at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm.

These online services include all business related tax filing and payments, payment of certificate of fitness fee, property tax, traffic ticket as well as TCC application.

For further information please contact the TAJ Customer Care Centre 888-829-4357 or visit www.jamaicatax.gov.jm.