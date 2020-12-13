Sav to stage grand market despite surge in COVD-19 cases in Westmoreland

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica – Despite a surge in cases of COVID-19 in Westmoreland, Mayor of Savanna-la-Mar Bertel Moore says the customary grand market on Christmas Eve will be held in that town this year.

But he stressed that the event will be staged with adherence to safety and health protocols.

“We will extend the vending zones along Great Georges Street to promote social distance,” Moore emphasised.

“Wash stations will be installed along the roadway, and we are urging both shoppers and vendors alike to follow the COVID-19 protocols. Wash your hands, social distance and wear your mask.”

Moore argued that while there is a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in Westmoreland, the plight of vendors must be taken into consideration.

“We must entertain vendors. These people have children. We have to try and find a way to make it work,” he stated. “While their children are not in [physical] school, they need money to buy the tablets and internet [needed for online learning].”

He pointed out that the staging of the grand market will be undertaken by the Westmoreland Municipal Corporation in conjunction with the Westmoreland police, who have also helped to fashion the plan.

He noted that the grand market will be held within the hours set by the Government, and as such will end at 9:00 pm.

Just over a month ago, the western parish had recorded 245 cases of the virus with 22 deaths.

As of yesterday, the number of cases COVID-19 cases jumped to 541, while related deaths have reached 25.

Rosalee Wood