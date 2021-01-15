Savage Pen Road, St Andrew to be closed Sunday for paving works

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Works Agency (NWA) says the Savage Pen Road in St Andrew will be closed to vehicular traffic this Sunday.

The NWA said the roadway will be closed between the hours of 7:00 am and 4:00 pm.

The closure is necessary to facilitate paving activities associated with the rehabilitation that is now underway at that location. The agency said the roadway is being rehabilitated to serve as an alternative to Gordon Town Road that has been impassable since November 8, 2020.

The NWA said the project involves the cutting, widening and reshaping of the roadway, drainage improvement, the construction of retaining walls and the installation of guardrails where necessary. The roadway will also be paved with asphaltic concrete, the agency said.