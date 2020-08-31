Savanna-la-Mar Health Centre closed for sanitisation
WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — The Westmoreland Health department is reporting that a member of staff at the Savanna-la-Mar Health Centre has tested positive for COVID-19, and the facility has been closed for sanitisation.
Chief Executive Officer of the Savanna-la-Mar Public General Hospital, Camile Lewin, in confirming the closure told OBSERVER ONLINE that “deep cleaning is already in progress, but I will not be able to say if it will be completed today or tomorrow”.
“We just want to ensure that it is done well so we can protect our citizens and staff,” she added.
The Ministry of Health and Wellness, yesterday, in a press release, revealed that Jamaica had recorded 245 new cases, which brings Jamaica's cases to 2,357, of which there have been 21 deaths and 890 recoveries.
Westmoreland has recorded 33 confirmed cases of the virus.
Rosalee Wood
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy