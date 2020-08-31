Savanna-la-Mar Health Centre closed for sanitisation

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — The Westmoreland Health department is reporting that a member of staff at the Savanna-la-Mar Health Centre has tested positive for COVID-19, and the facility has been closed for sanitisation.

Chief Executive Officer of the Savanna-la-Mar Public General Hospital, Camile Lewin, in confirming the closure told OBSERVER ONLINE that “deep cleaning is already in progress, but I will not be able to say if it will be completed today or tomorrow”.

“We just want to ensure that it is done well so we can protect our citizens and staff,” she added.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness, yesterday, in a press release, revealed that Jamaica had recorded 245 new cases, which brings Jamaica's cases to 2,357, of which there have been 21 deaths and 890 recoveries.

Westmoreland has recorded 33 confirmed cases of the virus.

Rosalee Wood