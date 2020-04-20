Savanna-la-Mar mayor warns against trucking untreated water

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — Chairman of the Westmoreland Municipal Corporation, Bertel Moore, is warning people to desist from trucking untreated water to communities in the parish.

This warning comes on the heels of an investigation that was launched after residents in sections of the constituency of Westmoreland Western complained about receiving dirty water from trucks.

In a statement issued today, Moore, who is also the mayor of Savanna-la-Mar and councillor for the Negril division, stated that the practice of delivering untreated water is very dangerous to the health of consumers.

“I have made contact with the police and requested this first infraction be considered ignorance. However, should it occur again, the perpetrator must be prosecuted to the full extent of the law,” Moore warned.

The release further stated that 'danger' signs have been posted on tanks that were recently filled with water in several communities, warning persons that the commodity is unsafe for consumption.

The mayor has instructed that the tanks be sterilised today and be refilled with fresh potable water.

The chief public health officer for the parish has also been asked to conduct periodic water quality tests to ensure the tanks maintain their integrity.

“The municipal corporation as a practice ensures that all trucks it uses are sterilised and licensed. We further ensure that only National Water Commission (NWC) filling stations are used for water delivery as the delivery slips from NWC have to be presented to reconcile payments to truckers,” Moore explained.

The release noted that over the past month, 80 truckloads of water have already been delivered to more than 18 communities across the constituency of Westmoreland Western at a cost of $1.4 million.

The initiative, Moore said, was undertaken by the corporation in collaboration with Member of Parliament for Westmoreland Western Dr Wykeham McNeill.

The corporation has also installed a hotline (876-955-2527) for concerned citizens to contact them directly and request assistance for water supply to their communities.

Moore reiterated the corporation's commitment to keep the citizens safe and encourages everyone to remain vigilant and to report any irregularities discovered in the water supply being trucked to them.

Rosalee Wood