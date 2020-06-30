Scheduled power outage to disrupt Washington Boulevard, Duhaney Park water supply

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Water Commission (NWC) is advising that scheduled Jamaica Public Service (JPS) power outage tomorrow Wednesday, July 1, will affect operations at the White Marl and Ferry Booster water supply facility in St Andrew.

NWC said the disruption period will be between the hours of 9:00 am and 5:00 pm.

The company said customers are likely to experience low water pressure or no water at all and are therefore encouraged to store water for use during the disruption period.

Regular water supply will be restored following the resumption of the public power supply, NWC said.

Areas to be affected include Duhaney Park, Tom Cringle, Washington Gardens, Washington Boulevard, Queensborough, Queensberry, Woodhaven, Patrick City, Seaward Drive, Maple Leaf, Mannnings Hill Road, Penwood, Bayfarm, and Olympic Way.