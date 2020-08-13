Schools again urged not to increase auxiliary fees
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Karl Samuda has issued fresh pleas to school administrators to not increase auxiliary fees for the upcoming academic year.
The most recent came in a statement in the House of Representatives on Tuesday, when he argued that the "exorbitant fees being requested by some schools are untenable”.
The minister reiterated that there is a non-mandatory fee policy in place for infant, primary and secondary schools, pointing out that the education ministry's philosophy is that public education should be properly funded by the Government with stakeholders encouraged to make voluntary contributions.
“[Therefore] students should not be denied entry to schools because their parents are unable to pay. Parents must not be forced to pay any contribution or [be] made to feel as if they must pay the contribution as a requirement for registration, school access/attendance or criteria for graduation, examination slips, application to sixth form or access to any public service at a public educational institution,” Samuda said.
The minister pointed out that registration packages for students should cost no more than $5,000 for the new school year and should outline what the package entails.
“Items that attract a cost, such as IDs (identification), insurance, PE (physical education) uniforms and school ties should not be included in the registration package. These should be itemised for purchase separately,” he advised.
Samuda said the ministry will continue to fund schools through the provision of grants to be distributed in four tranches – April, June, September and December – in keeping with its long-term goal of ensuring equity, access for all and the provision of quality education.
—JIS
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy