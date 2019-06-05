Schools to mark Seaga's passing today

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister, Karl Samuda says schools will recognise the passing of the late former Prime Minister Edward Seaga today.

Samuda, who has responsibility for the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, says “students will mark Mr Seaga's passing through either a cultural or religious expression during the final hour of the school day.”

Today marks nine days since the former prime minister's passing.

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, has welcomed the initiative of the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information and has called on all Jamaicans to join the celebration of Seaga's life through their own observances.

Grange says “each Jamaican can celebrate Mr Seaga's life and contribution through musical or other cultural expressions, candle light services, prayer vigils, church services, sports or any community activity that provides safe spaces for residents to come together and reflect.”

Seaga, who was Jamaica's fifth prime minister and former leader of the Jamaica Labour Party, died on May 28 on his 89th birthday in a Florida hospital.

His body was flown home on Sunday for his final lap in the island.

The country will enter a period of official mourning from June 19 to 22 and Seaga will be accorded a State Funeral on June 23.