Schools to receive $5m per year for minor repairs
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister with responsibility for Education, Youth and Information, Karl Samuda, says that school boards will be allocated $5 million per annum for minor repairs and maintenance of school plants.
He made the disclosure at an education stakeholder forum held last Friday at the Golf View Hotel in Mandeville, Manchester.
“The larger projects will be done centrally,” he said.
Samuda noted further that a directive has been given to building officers to consult with the school leadership before they carry out work.
He said that the ministry has received complaints that school administrators are often not included in decisions regarding repair and upgrading of institutions.
“That is now finished. You must consult with the people who have to contend with the problem every day, take advice, and get through the job with the satisfaction of the stakeholders,” Samuda said.
He commended the teachers for their commitment to the classroom and helping students realise their full potential.
He said that no child should be regarded as not having the capacity to excel in any area.
Meanwhile, the minister said that increased focus is being placed on boosting student achievement in mathematics and the sciences.
He noted that Jamaican students must be on top of the subject areas in order to compete globally, and better enable the country to attract investment.
Samuda said that part of the effort includes identifying and working with students who show strength in mathematics and the sciences.
“We must be careful that we don't run the risk of depriving potentially brilliant students from actualising their true potential,” he said.
— JIS
