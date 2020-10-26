Schools to remain closed as St Lucia records more COVID-cases

CASTRIES, St Lucia (CMC) — The St Lucia government Monday said that all learning institutions will remain closed for a further two weeks as the island records additional cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Education Minister Dr Gale TC Rigobert in a statement said St Lucians by now have been made aware of the increased cases of the virus and that it has been determined by our Chief Medical Officer that there is indeed community spread of the coronavirus and as such every one of us must take the necessary precaution and obey the protocols.

“It is for this reason that we have decided that all learning institutions shall remain closed for a further two weeks. The proposed date for the reopening of schools is now Monday, November, 9, 2020,” Rigobert said, reiterating that the “proposed date, given that the situation is still so fluid”.

Rigobert had originally announced the closure of schools here on October 16 after two people, including a 62-year old female who works at the educational institution where the previous case of the virus had been detected, were diagnosed.

“We continue to stress the multifaceted mode of learning and teaching, employing both traditional methods and online learning during this period. We also ask that parents encourage children to remain at home as per the protocol to avoid mass crowd gatherings,” she said in her latest statement.

The education minister said that she was also urging the general public to “continue to cooperate with us, and to adhere to all of the protocols”.

“Wear your mask when you are out in public, wash hands frequently using soap and water, sanitise and avoid mass crowd gatherings as much as possible. And if you are showing any signs and symptoms do seek medical care,” she said, adding: “We also ask that you continue to pay attention to only official and reliable sources of information and updates”.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness Sunday reported it had received confirmation of two new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases diagnosed here to date to 54.

It said both of these cases were identified through the contact tracing process and were already in quarantine. Both cases are linked to previous COVID positive patients, including a 34-year-old female from the capital and a 25-year-old male from the northern district of Gros Islet.

“The ministry makes a strong appeal to everyone that if you are experiencing respiratory symptoms, which include fever, cough, and sore throat, promptly go to your closest Community Respiratory Clinic for care,” Rigobert said.